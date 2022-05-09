Letters to the Editor — May 9, 2022

Breakfast scheme

The Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, deserve praise for the plan to provide free breakfast in the State to students of classes one to five on all working days. The goals of the mid-day meal scheme in Tamil Nadu, that was introduced by K. Kamaraj (though a similar scheme was supposed to have been thought of in 1925), were to increase school enrolment and attendance by the poor and downtrodden children. This scheme was further improved by M.G. Ramachandran, with additions such as egg and banana. In India especially, the objectives of education become attainable when children are assured free and nutritious food.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

The free breakfast plan is indeed the best announcement in the schemes announced by the Tamil Nadu government to mark the completion of one year of its rule.

Though some of the election promises have yet to be fulfilled, the overall welfare of the people of the State seems to be a driving force. One hopes that the government will ensure that Tamil Nadu shines.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

One year completed

While it is too early to comment on the performance of the Tamil Nadu government, there are some areas of concern that may derail its good intentions. The Chief Minister’s outbursts against the Centre could prove detrimental to the interests of the State. A voice for State autonomy is acceptable, but it has its limitations. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam suddenly talking about a Dravidian model is also baffling when no one knows exactly what the model is all about. Unlike the past, people are conscious of their rights now, and mere rhetoric would be counter-productive in the long run. A BJP-ruled Centre is likely to continue, and the State government must be conscious of this.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Jarring

It is an open secret that lynching has become a common affair ever since the government of the day came to power. Isn’t it a shame that we are lynching people in the name of protecting cows? Why do brutes take the law into their own hands when there are other legal avenues to decide on such matters? Despite the spin around the Prime Minister’s recent tour to Europe, leaders there are sure to have been watching things.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Serious business

One cannot comment about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s mysterious ‘foreign jaunts’, but he cannot be oblivious to the fact that there are still dedicated Congressmen who are bound to feel let down in the absence of significant electoral victories or the absence of a concrete plan to prepare for the most crucial election in 2024. It appears that Mr. Gandhi does not want to be a full-time participant in the party’s political journey. He needs to understand that politics has no place for part-timers and success cannot be achieved with half-minded devotion. If he wants to be a force to reckoned with, he must be a whole-time leader, make researched, powerful and well-thought-out statements and work towards a structured political goal.

V. Rahul Venktasubramanian,

Chennai