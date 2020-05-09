Letters to the Editor — May 9, 2020

Living in danger

The industrial disaster is a redux of the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 (Page 1, “Vizag gas leak claims 11 lives; over 350 hospitalised” and Editorial, “Toxic disaster”, both May 8). The country is dotted with chemical factories, oil depots, LPG plants and even ordnance factories cheek by jowl in towns and cities. Clusters of people live within a stone’s throw from grave danger; the competent authorities look the other way. Such industries need urgent re-sitement.

Deepak Singhal,

Chennai

Nowhere people

The plight of thousands of migrant workers caught unawares by the magnitude of the novel coronavirus outbreak is disturbing. Their by now sordid condition, scattered as they are all over the country, and earning their bread — in many instances for a pittance — needs to be addressed. Why should there be much debate over how they should return to their home States. If they want to go back, which is a basic right, they should be allowed to do so. And, they should be allowed to go back safely. It is high time the Prime Minister settles the matter instantaneously.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Reforms in judiciary

A letter writer (’Letters to the Editor’, May 7) has justified annual vacations for courts using the argument that “the life of lawyers and judges is highly demanding.” The unwillingness of the law’s practitioners and adjudicators to give up a colonial-age privilege for the larger public interest speaks poorly of their commitment to delivering fair and expeditious justice. Court vacations appear as a cruel anachronism when thousands languish in jails for years as ‘undertrials’ merely because their cases are not listed for hearing.

Nobody has any quarrel with the assertion that the life of lawyers and judges is highly demanding, but so too is the life of other professionals. Why can’t judges and lawyers avail their vacations in a staggered way without trampling on the rights of the litigants? The Bench and the Bar will have to adopt technological solutions to manage the workload and to dispose of cases in a time-bound manner.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram