Letters to The Editor — May 8, 2024

May 08, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Ceasefire proposal

Hamas’ acceptance of a ceasefire proposal offered by Egypt and Qatar is a welcome step (Page 1, May 7). For a permanent and lasting solution, the five big powers of the world should take the regional powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, into confidence and arrive at a solution. A solution under the ambit of the United Nations seems to be remote.

Rettavayal S. Krishnaswamy,

Chennai

Could we be seeing light at the end of the tunnel? History will never pardon Israel, America and its allies. The gory bloodbath in Gaza remains unparalleled in modern wars. And even more shameful is the fact that the world remained a mute spectator; more so the eerie silence of the Islamic countries. One needs to compliment South Africa for filing a case in the International Court of Justice for genocide against Israel.

One hopes and prays that the ceasefire proposal should be implemented in letter and spirit and those displaced given proper accommodation, food, medical treatment and counselling to take their lives forward.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

There has been much bloodshed and it is high time that better sense prevails over Israel. There should be some trade off between both sides. Otherwise, another attack would only worsen Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Plunder of wealth

Coal, iron ore, oil, spectrum, sand and water are all natural resources and the nation’s wealth. Hence it is the duty of the State and central governments to ensure that these are used for public benefit in the best possible way. But for years, we have been witness to scams involving the large-scale misuse of this precious wealth. The political class, officials and private parties have amassed wealth in this process. Not surprisingly courts have stuck down government actions and licensing processes. The need is for good governance practices and ethical functioning of government departments (“SC seeks report as T.N., ED spar over sand mining case”, May 7).

B. Sundar Raman,

Coimbatore

On NEET

This is another letter, after the one that appeared yesterday (‘Letters to The Editor’, May 7) on the way the NEET was held. At the exam at the Rajadhani Institute of Engineering, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, May 5, which was conducted by NTA, the invigilators did not allow the candidates to begin answering the question paper till 2:30 p.m. This was in examination hall no. 706, on the seventh floor. The official start time for candidates was from 2 p.m.. When the candidates pointed this out at the end of the exam, the invigilators came up with a shocking answer: ‘You lost only 30 minutes.’ Every minute counts in a (tough) competitive examination. An invigilator should understand that for a student who spends a few years preparing for such an examination, such actions end up causing him great distress.

Zulphee I.,

Thiruvanathapuram

Animal attacks

It is distressing that pet animals too are turning out to be menace as far as children and the elderly are concerned. There are certain breeds of dogs that are dangerous and this must be made clear. There is hardly any area in Chennai that is free of stray cattle and dogs. People getting attacked by these animals and facing injuries has become common.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Badminton prospects

In badminton, India needs to have two reasonably good doubles teams. In the Uber Cup, the relatively inexperienced girls gave a very good account of themselves. A good coach can help the Indian girls achieve greater heights.

J.R. Vedasiromoni,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

