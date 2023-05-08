Letters to The Editor — May 8, 2023

May 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 07, 2023 11:11 pm IST

Manipur and musings

The ongoing violence and civic unrest in Manipur are most unfortunate. There could be many socio-political crosscurrents in play there, be they of ethnicity or any other. What is troubling is that churches are being pulled down as illegal construction. The scene would shift to Kerala where, in contrast, Christians are being avidly wooed. If the former is called for in pursuit of the cause of righteous civic administration, the latter, perhaps, is as much for an equitable and inclusive governance. And then, across the seas, we are witness to a practising Hindu Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reciting from the Bible on a king’s coronation. The temporal and the spiritual would lack the viscosity of the secular that readily takes the shape of the vessel in which it is poured.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

The Karnataka campaign

Of late, campaigning by the national party that is in power at the Centre has become all the more egregious, with religious polarisation becoming an inalienable and vicious part of its electoral politics. The Election Commission’s selective targeting of the other national party in contention, and which is in the Opposition, for alleged violations of electoral code are a matter of grave consternation. One cannot help wonder what the priorities for the ruling national party and its top leader are with their total focus on the Karnataka election, and a conspicuous silence on ethnic violence in Manipur, our defence personnel under attack in Kashmir and the issue of the protest by India’s wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

A belligerent Bhutto

Going by the tone and the tenor of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan to a range of questions on a gamut of festering issues, it is clear that India will have a very tough time engaging in talks with Pakistan. India has to be cautious in dealing with its neighbour.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

A memorable Saturday

Many compliments to Chennai Super Kings for a convincing win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk in Chennai, in their crucial encounter on Saturday. It was a game of clinical performance by CSK that soon had Mumbai Indians on the back foot. Once again, it was the disciplined start from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway which paved the way for CSK’s victory. The army of CSK’s Chennai fans will certainly thank the rain gods as the weather held on a day when CSK broke the Chepauk jinx against Mumbai Indians.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

