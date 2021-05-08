Letters to the Editor — May 8, 2021

08 May 2021 00:02 IST

Missing state

The immense loss of life and livelihoods being caused by the microbe in its second attack would certainly have been avoided had the political leadership been sensible in its policymaking (Editorial page, “Social murder and the missing state”, May 7). The political mismanagement of failing to put in place all logistics to deal with the next wave touched a nadir due to a host of factors: focusing on a personality cult and building an image for the top leader becoming the most pressing concern of the government, a concentration of all powers in the PMO and a tendency to be guided by political interests rather than the well-being of people. The events of the recent months show the political leadership being more interested in garnering votes and winning elections. If the culprit is not an apathetic and arrogant political leadership, what else is?

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Court directives

The directives to the Centre and the various State governments by the Supreme Court of India and High Courts seem to be delivering some relief in otherwise distressing circumstances. But it is not merely the need for a formula for streamlining oxygen supply. The courts should ensure proper vaccine supply and pricing. When the West could be receptive to the plan of waiving patents rights and IPRs on the vaccines, why is our government recommending dual pricing? One hopes the judiciary acts here too.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Reservation cap

Whether the line drawn by the Supreme Court in the Maratha case would be in the sand or on water remains to be seen. The present and future of the ‘50% cap’ is anybody’s guess. However, the verdict has highlighted certain maladies. What has been going on for long is ‘the adventurism of political parties in creating openings for the wooing of community-based votes or pandering to dominant communities that have already achieved social salience’. Nothing much was done about the creamy layer cornering opportunities deriving from reservations. The Centre and States should review the system with an intent to eradicate ‘caste and reservation’, which can disappear only simultaneously.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Helping the distressed

The article, “An issue of lives versus livelihoods” (Editorial page, May 5), struck a chord. Our nation needs money to fight the COVID-19 crisis and to care for migrants.

Just as we have run short of beds and oxygen, we should not run short of funds. Money should flow from temples, churches, mosques and other religious places; charity and donations should be in plenty to be given to the migrants. The Central government should bring in an ordinance to use the accounts of rich religious establishments for this.

Sasthamani V.,

Coimbatore

Ambulance services

Ambulance operators are charging high rates in the transportation of coronavirus patients in the city of Nagpur.

The State government has to step in to cap prices.

Earlier, the Delhi government capped prices after the issue was brought to the Chief Minister’s notice.

There should be an interim presiding body to oversee ambulance services. Breaking of rules should mean the cancellation of the driving licence of the ambulance driver, cancellation of registration certificate of the ambulance, and impounding of the vehicle.

Saurabh L. Sutar,

Nagpur, Maharashtra