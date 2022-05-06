Letters to the Editor — May 6, 2022

With purpose

Given its favourable demography and vast talent pool, India will be in a win-win proposition if it enters into collaborative activities with countries that have a good research and development track record. Thus, it is heartening to have the Prime Minister holding a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from an array of developed countries — Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland — for furthering cooperation in sectors including clean energy and health care (Inside pages, “Modi holds bilateral talks with Nordic leaders”, May 5). It is prudent on the part of the leaders to address, through cooperation and collaboration, the twin challenges facing the global community in this century — climate change and health-care crisis. What is more important is that the talks have not been hijacked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Successful outcomes will not only be beneficial to the countries concerned but also for humanity itself.

A.Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Stop the hate

Recent instances of communal disturbances in the country are worrying moments for peace-loving people. Vested interests, in politics and institutionalised religious bodies, are only trying to divide our society further. All well-meaning voices and civil society should rise against the agenda of communal hate, especially on social media.

Strong and sane voices need to be heard. The police should be given a free hand to act against such elements without caring for political compulsions. India needs to be kept united and there needs to be harmony.

Brij Bhushan Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Food safety

Food poisoning cases — the recent example of the case of Shigella sonnie bacteria in Kerala having affected people in Kasargod district being a case in point — are bound to increase with people venturing out. Most of the investigation stops with symptomatic treatment. However, in this case, the etiological agent has been identified as a bacterial pathogen associated with dysentery and toxaemia. Drinking water is also a source for pathogens. Hard boiling will eliminate pathogens. Food handlers in community kitchens have to be trained in hygienic practices such as wearing masks, a head net, and using disposable gloves. They must also be periodically screened for carrier status. A classic example in epidemiology is Typhoid Mary, who was seen spreading typhoid bacilli wherever she handled food as she was a carrier.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

The Congress’s woes

With election strategist Prashant Kishor having walked out of protracted deliberations with the Congress, the party is back to square one. It is strange that Rahul Gandhi, without holding any post, is the final arbiter within the party. Meanwhile the party seems to be haunted by problems, if statements being made by the likes of Hardik Patel are an indication. The less said about matters in Punjab the better. The unending feud in Rajasthan is only weakening the party further. Amid these crises, Rahul Gandhi’s frequent ‘foreign trips’, the latest being Kathmandu, only reinforce the widely held perception of his being a non-serious politician. The Gandhi family needs to step back or else the party with a glorious past is doomed.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Forest magic

The front-page photograph, of several lakhs of fireflies illuminating the forests in the famed Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was an absolute visual delight (“Chasing light”, Page 1 and Inside pages, May 5). This “cold light” has its set of mysteries — how fireflies manage such a high flash-light rate is one instance.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai