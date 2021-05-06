Letters to the Editor — May 6, 2021

For continuity

There is now a change of government in Tamil Nadu, the result of the beauty of democracy. No government can be complacent or fail to perform if it wants to be in the seat of power. While wishing the new Chief Minister-elect all luck, my anxiety is that he should not fall prey to the temptation of making sweeping changes in the bureaucracy immediately, unless there is credible evidence against any officer of partisanship or a lack of integrity.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is taking over the reins of the State at a time when Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country are facing an acute crisis in public health. The present Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Chennai Police Commissioner are experienced professionals; the previous government chose them on merit. To ensure continuity, the Chief Minister-elect would do well to retain them and give them a free hand in handling the situation. He can monitor their performance. All the three officers mentioned are outsiders to the State as well.

I am sure that the Chief Minister-elect is aware of lobbying now by a certain section of Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service officers, canvassing for a change in portfolios. It is important and critical, therefore, that the choice for key posts should be solely on the basis of past record for efficiency and integrity. I do hope these factors are given the importance they deserve.

R.K. Raghavan,

Chennai

IPL on hold

The deferment of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was only to be expected amid the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. It remains a mystery how the novel coronavirus breached the bio-bubble given the secure environment for the players. With the international calendar of events crowded, it would be prudent on the part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to abandon the current edition once and for all. The safety of the players is more important than the game and there should be no compromise on this crucial aspect.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

Frankly speaking, even die-hard fans of cricket were not at all in favour of IPL matches being played at this juncture. Even though cricket is a cash cow, there has to be an element of sensitivity and discipline.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

The BCCI’s decision is appropriate though delayed. The launch of the IPL edition this time in the midst of the savage pandemic elicited scorn from even the most passionate cricket lovers. The absence of spectators was another issue. Even when the matches were on, there were rumours of some players wanting to call it quits. The much talked about bio-bubble has been breached both in its concept and its effectiveness.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

The column, “Millions of reasons why the IPL needs to rethink priorities” (‘Sport’ page, April 28), reflected the collective moral obligation felt by (Indian) audiences watching the IPL at this time. The IPL has more to do with business than sport. I believe taxing IPL team owners and using these funds for pandemic relief could mitigate the absurdity of profiting out of sports in a time of deep suffering.

Divya Venkattu,

Chennai