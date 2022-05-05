Letters to the Editor — May 5, 2022

Aid for Sri Lanka

The move to try and provide aid to Sri Lanka, by Tamil Nadu, is commendable. But it would be better if the ground realities are assessed first before providing what is needed to reduce shortages. It might be a better deal if India provides assistance for projects that ensure food self-sufficiency.

Karthik G.,

Chennai

Climate resilience

The scorching heat wave in several parts of the country is one more grim pointer to the debilitating effects of global warming induced climate change. Not long ago, the IPCC warned about the growing vulnerability of India to adverse weather events. The alarming frequency with which the country experiences devastating deluges and crippling droughts in recent times should hasten the process of the country’s transition to a green economy by investing heavily in ramping up non-fossil fuels energy production to meet India’s burgeoning energy needs. Concerted and time-bound measures to build climate-resilient infrastructure brook no delay.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Nepal visit

No one can beat the BJP in utilising real or manufactured opportunities involving the Opposition to further its political prospects. In this aspect, one cannot underestimate the role played by the ruling party’s Information Technology cell. One can certainly say that the BJP’s IT cell lived up to its name and fame and once again showed its creativity — by tweeting and sharing videos about the recent visit of the Congress party’s former president to Kathmandu (Inside pages, “War of words over Rahul’s visit to nightclub”, May 4). This viral content about Rahul Gandhi on social media will only reinforce some tailor-made imagery — of course, which was carefully cultivated in the minds of the masses by the BJP over time — regardless of explanations by the Congress. Had the Congress shown similar creativity in storytelling and an online presence long ago, it may not have had much of a difficult time convincing the people about the adverse impacts originating from the actions and inactions of the present regime.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu