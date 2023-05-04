Letters to The Editor — May 4, 2023

May 04, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

‘Delaying tactics’

The extent to which the government of the day can go to provide freedom to convicts who had committed heinous crimes against women and children is deplorable. The delaying tactics of the convicts and “U-turn” by the government will not go unnoticed by the people (Page 1, “Bilkis Bano case convicts playing for time: SC judge”, May 3). The grievances of women , which are getting renewed attention thanks to wrestlers’ protests, are only going to increase empathy for the survivors of crimes.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

The premature release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case in Gujarat and the early release of the don Anand Mohan, convicted for the lynching of the Scheduled Caste IAS officer, Krishnaiah, in Bihar have one thing in common — the denial of justice to members of the minority and marginalised communities for crimes perpetrated against them. It is a chilling reminder to all of us about the undue influence of certain forces that still persist in our country, towards which political leaders of all parties vie with each other to genuflect willingly in order to appease casteist and communal elements. In politics there has always been some “gerrymandering”, in jury selection too such machinations exist. But this exercise in “justice-mandering” signals a clear erosion in our criminal justice system. These incidents reinforce the belief that it is almost impossible for weaker sections in the community to achieve justice.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

It is clear as daylight that this is a case of terrible crime where members of a family were murdered and women raped. Will Bilkis Bano get a fair judgment? The Chief Justice of India needs to focus on this case of paramount importance and pronounce a historic verdict.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

May Day

May Day, Teacher’s day and Law day and the like are great days that emphasise the democratic way of life. This year, May Day was a day of some significance as the Tamil Nadu government reversed its decision on having a 12-hour working day after realising the scale of opposition to the proposal. Contrast this with the farmers’ agitation which went on for more than a year, and where the government was obstinate.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Ugly faceoff

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have sullied their reputations by getting into a heated argument after an Indian Premier League game. Kohli’s tiff with Naveen-Ul-Haq of LSG appears to have triggered the face-off with Gambhir. This conflict is a significant breach of etiquette, and has brought the BCCI and the game of cricket into disrepute.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Sledging has always been a matter of concern in cricket. Being experienced and respected players of the game, both men ought to have shown restraint over their emotions. Letting their past differences get the better of them did spoil the show.

Kasulabad Ruthvik Goud,

Korukonda, Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT