Letters to the Editor — May 4, 2022

Address unemployment

The rise in the unemployment rate in the country, from 7.6% in March to 7.83% in April, as in the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. Ltd.’s reports, is a matter of concern. While unemployment rates in rural areas have reportedly fallen, the urban unemployment rate jumping to 9.22% in April from 8.28% in March does not reflect a satisfactory economic situation. With steadily rising retail inflation propelled mainly by increased fuel prices, consumer demand too has apparently slumped. The time has perhaps come for the Government to hold serious talks with industry on the rather grim unemployment situation, with special emphasis on how the private sector can help provide more employment. The Central and State governments also need to take the necessary steps to fill up vacancies reported in various government departments.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

Own outfit

Prashant Kishor, the ‘successful’ political strategist, after hobnobbing with various political parties at the national and regional levels, has naturally developed an urge to test the political waters. So far so good. Launching a political outfit, even at the State level (Inside pages, May 3), is not a joke; it needs huge funds and the wherewithal to sustain it for years and to face elections. Mr. Kishor may have worked with all the important political parties, but that does not mean that he is privy to all the intricacies of mobilising supporters, funds and ‘manipulating’ things. Every person has a right to launch a political party or an organisation, and Mr. Kishor has a tough test to prove that he will not end up as an “also ran”.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Road to political revival

The Congress has not been able to market its achievements (Editorial page, “A grand old party, the demanding path to its revival”, May 3). It cannot be that there were no success stories in its decade-long governance from 2004-2014. The economy rose to dizzy heights, Aadhaar was introduced, MGNREGA took wing and the RTI empowered the common man. The Opposition then (and the party in power now), successfully highlighted failures, scams and issues that were never truly established. There was a strong, calculated and loud voice. There are failures are far as the government of the day is concerned, but it is again a weak Congress voice that has failed to highlight these shortcomings. Marketing is an art that the Congress seems to lack and which the ruling party is very good at that. Had there been the same rise in prices in fuel and essential commodities today — and had it been under Congress rule — there would have been a thunderstorm. The present government cleverly justifies and shifts the blame to States.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The LIC story

The Life Insurance Corporation of India deserves every bit of accolade that comes its way for serving as an institution of service (Op-Ed page, “LIC is more than a corporate powerhouse”, May 3). While the role of lakhs of agents, including women, in developing the LIC into a behemoth is quite appreciable, one must not forget the countless number of employees who have, equally if not more, shaped the financial powerhouse. The nation owes a lot to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for his visionary role to ensure India’s access to insurance. The LIC should recruit more youth.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Fallen star

The sentencing of tennis ace Boris Becker to two-and-a-half years in prison in connection with his June 2017 bankruptcy is nothing short of a tragedy. Becker will be remembered as the unknown 17-year-old who took the tennis world by storm but was later bogged down by misadventures off the court. Becker’s sad saga has, in a strange way, had something to do with different ‘courts’.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai