Letters to The Editor — May 31, 2024

Kanniyakumari visit

As we approach the conclusion of the election campaign in India, we have observed the culmination of a particularly contentious period. The Bharatiya Janata Party has, regrettably, engaged in disseminating hate speech and disparaging opponents in its efforts to garner votes. Such tactics have tarnished the democratic process with unnecessary hostility and discord. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opted to spend the final moments of the campaign in meditation. Perhaps, this appears to be a calculated attempt to alter the narrative and appeal to the electorate’s sense of spirituality and contemplation.

Let us seize this moment to celebrate the end of such divisive tactics and look forward to a future where our political discourse is characterised by unity, respect, and constructive dialogue. May we all endeavour to cultivate a more inclusive and harmonious society.

Asim,

Puttur Galimugham, Karnataka

While the Prime Minister is entitled to pursue his religious belief or spirituality, it should not become a heady cocktail of spirituality and politics. Further, such visits by a Prime Minister can also, by no stretch of the imagination, be treated as being “in public interest” to justify incurring huge expenses at the cost of the taxpayer. Constitutional and political morality and propriety would demand that the Prime Minister must personally bear these expenses for such private visits. Will the ‘hand-picked Election Commission’ and the CAG look into the matter and lay down certain guidelines?

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Heat management

While global warming-induced climate change contributes to an rise in temperatures and humidity, factors such as the trapping of heat due to a dense concentration of buildings, paved roads, and other surfaces made of certain materials have been exacerbating urban heat stress. City-specific plans that take into account local factors, prioritise green spaces and water bodies, and target all heat generators, including vehicles, industries, and concrete surfaces, hold the key to keeping cities from heating up in excess.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu