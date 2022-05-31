Letters to the Editor — May 31, 2022

Aadhaar use, misuse

The Aadhaar card has come to be regarded as an all-purpose de facto proof of identity; a photocopy is being demanded and shared freely wherever it needs to be produced (Page 1, “Centre retracts caution on Aadhaar photocopies”, May 30). It is difficult to understand what kind of “normal prudence” can be observed; where a copy needs to be submitted, it has to be submitted. It would be far better if the Government releases a list of places where a copy of Aadhaar need not or should not be shared. When it comes to the ‘masked Aadhaar’, ordinary citizens cannot be expected to have the knowledge or wherewithal to download the same, without depending on some private Internet centre — the risk of misuse by the service provider cannot be ruled out. In these circumstances, it would be better if the Government issues an original “masked Aadhaar” along with the normal Aadhaar card at the time it is issued and advise citizens to share a copy of the ‘masked Aadhaar’ only wherever a photocopy needs to be submitted as proof of identity. For citizens who have already been issued a normal Aadhaar card, a ‘masked Aadhaar’ may be issued to them immediately.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Sunday’s grand ending

It is fitting that the Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 trophy beating an equally matched Rajasthan Royals. Sunday’s win brings to an end about two months of cricket entertainment. There are new names and new stars. No matter what the purists say, the IPL entertains like no other. From the teenager to the octogenarian lover of cricket, it is a great tournament. We wait for IPL 2023.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Throughout the tournament, the Gujarat Titans played positive cricket. The confidence and the composure of Hardik Pandya produced the right results. The tournament was well-organised and unearthed some special talents such as Umran Malik.

V. Ganapathy Subramanian,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu