Letters to The Editor — May 30, 2024
Published - May 30, 2024 12:24 am IST

At Kanniyakumari

Meditation seems to be the last straw of hold. It is not a surprise that the top leader has decided to meditate in Kanniyakumari in the last phase of the general election (Inside pages, May 29). This is definitely an indirect way of electioneering, which, we are sure, will go deliberately unnoticed by the body overseeing the election.

This body has anyway amply exhibited its partisan attitude in favour of the ruling dispensation. People have woken up to the reality now and are no longer ready to buy such gimmicks.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Progressive move

Teaching English in government schools is accepting an absolutely required need, and the decision by Karnataka is welcome (“Students of classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools to have spoken English classes”, May 29). The lack of resources in government-aided schools to facilitate the learning of English language skills persuades many parents to admit their children in private schools which are expensive. Technology is creating incredible opportunities and an abundance of prospects as almost all the gadgets and inventions are for those who understand English. English promises upward mobility and jobs.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

The spirit and body

One of the greatest ever tennis stars to grace the game, Rafael Nadal, was a pale shadow of his once formidable self. In Nadal’s case the spirit is more than willing, but with age catching up, the quicksilver reflexes no longer seem to work. Will Nadal follow Roger Federer?

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

