Letters to the Editor — May 30, 2020

Border staredown

China is at it again. While it has become its wont to browbeat India, India may not be the India of 1962 just as China may not be what it was that year. There is advice that India should tone down its rhetoric but build up its capabilities steadily and quietly. This is not at all bad advice. War is not a desired option for either India or China and is fraught with danger for both sides. The loss of army personnel and properties is undesirable and every effort must be made to pursue peace.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Hassan, Karnataka

India has done well in not heeding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate. It is always wiser to settle the burning issues with China amicably and individually without bringing in an outsider or introducing irritants. It is better to strengthen ties with China with a sobriety of mind (Page 1, “Working with China to resolve LAC issue peacefully, says MEA”, May 29).

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

The stand-off is another addition to the long list of border disputes between the great nations, but could be the worst. The decision to continue infrastructure development is welcome news, but the fact that there is a silence on the ground reality is disturbing. If there is indeed an attempt to begin negotiations, one can only hope that the dispute will be resolved amicably and a proper demarcation of the LAC done.

Akshay Krishnan,

Thiruvanathapuram

India and China must step up dialogue and look for ways and means to de-escalate the growing tensions in areas along the Line of Actual Control, especially in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Whether China is attempting to thwart India’s border infrastructure construction in a benign stand-off or is making plans to throttle India’s new economic aspirations, it has done it the wrong way. An over-ambitious China is constantly resorting to threat and coercion to enforce its territorial claims on its land and maritime borders with countries across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. China’s ambitions may possibly be linked to its belief that the U.S. is going to be weakened by the pandemic. India and China must be level-headed, especially New Delhi, and focus on regional cross-border cooperation. Regional economic integration can be a solution to both territorial disputes and irregular cross-border movements.

Venu G.S.,

Kalluvathukkal, Kollam, Kerala

Diplomatese?

It is amusing that a former diplomat has used the word ‘territorial nationalism’ (Editorial page, “For a reset in India-Nepal relations”, May 29). One wonders what he means by this. Next he says India should be “a generous partner”. Can he please explain these phrases? When one country depicts Indian territory as its own in its map, how can India be expected to be quiet? There is a limit to sharing precious real estate.

R. Muralidharan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Life after COVID-19

We all need to come to terms with the fact that once the national lockdown is lifted, we will all have to go back to work (OpEd page, “‘Parley – Can India’s workforce have a safe return to business?’,” May 29) — provided we still have jobs left. Since COVID-19 is likely to stay with us for a while, some changes in our lifestyle are necessary to minimise the chances of getting infected. Masks should be provided or be made easily accessible to all. The 20-second hand washing technique should be inculcated as a habit in everyday life. Also, one should avoid touching one’s face as far as possible. These new traits should be ingrained in children since they could become carriers once they go back to school. Such simple measures can go a long way in protecting every person.

Akarshi Narain,

New Delhi