Letters to The Editor — May 3, 2024

May 03, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Hill stations, summer rush

There is no doubt that many of the hill stations in India, especially in the South, are facing grave environmental pressures caused by the massive influx of tourists. In connection with the e-pass plans for Kodaikanal and the Nilgiris, having battery-operated mini buses to all the important tourist spots in these hill stations, and at a fixed charge, can be thought of. Tourists could board and alight at their will after ensuring that these buses operate to all tourist locations every five minutes. All private cars should be left in specific parking spaces and not allowed to operate to these points. Chaotic parking of vehicles is a very common issue in the hills. The hills deserve better.

T. Murali,

Madurai

The water storage levels in many of the reservoirs in the Nilgiris are cause for worry. The district has had cloudless blue skies for long. It is also a fact that the residents of the Nilgiris will be thought of last when it comes to the rationing of water as the priority is to meet the needs of commercial establishments.

J.W. Prabakar,

Udhagamandalam, The Nilgiris

The peak summer season in the Nilgiris is only in May. Local people will be put to hardship if curbs are imposed on vehicular movement. This must be thought of in any move to impose a cap on the number of vehicles into the district.

N.R. Ramachandran,

Udhagamandalam, The Nilgiris

Uma Ramanan

The passing of playback singer Uma Ramanan is deeply saddening (May 2). It was her collaboration with her popular singer husband A.V. Ramanan, and star composer Ilaiyaraja, which catapulted her to nationwide stardom. Her unique voice earned her a special place in the hearts of music lovers. It is unfortunate that her great potential was not utilised by many music composers.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Uma Ramanan sang some of the most soul-stirring melodies ever. Once while at a bus stop opposite a tea kiosk, her song, “Aagaya Vennilavae”, began to play on the radio in the shop. It was one time when I wished that the bus would reach late as I wanted to listen to the song in full. Her songs will live forever.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

