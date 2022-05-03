Letters to the Editor — May 3, 2022

Oath and row

The subtle manner in which the oath in the “white coat ceremony” administered to greenhorns in the Madurai Medical college was replaced is condemnable (Page 1, May 2). The State’s government’s response is a befitting one. The wanton manner in which the Union Government is acting, bent on replacing English with Hindi, is one of the causes for creeping linguistic disharmony in India. The Union Government must stop its attempts to shovel Hindi down the throats of people in the non-Hindi speaking States forthwith.

C. Sachidananda Narayanan,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Strange things are happening in our country these days as a part of a ‘revivalism’. The people of Tamil Nadu are passionately opposed to the imposition of Hindi. Then why try this again and again in an attempt to antagonise them? Why give room for the suspicion that an attempt is also being made to ‘saffronise’ medical education, knowing fully well that it is bound to be an exercise in futility? The State government’s quick steps should send a message.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sanskrit may not be well spoken across the country, but the language has its significance and relevance. Books in Sanskrit are a treasure trove of knowledge. Is it a crime to take oath in an official language? We are only dividing people by language politics.

Sravana Ramachandran,

Chennai

Hippocrates is considered to be the father of modern medicine worldwide and the oath in his name is made the pledge for medical practitioners for many generations across the globe. But in whosoever’s name it may be, the ethics and the values are the same for the noble profession. Indians are proud of the great doctors of ancient India. Perhaps the ‘Charak Shapath’ could be included with the Hippocratic oath. The main goal of the regulatory body must be to inculcate the spirit of noble profession in the minds and the daily practice of the budding doctor.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

A ‘faster recovery’

The Government may well pat itself on the back for GST collections touching record highs. But it is the higher prices which are responsible and not any economic recovery. The RBI is of the opinion that it is likely to take 12 years for the Indian economy to recover from the effects of COVID-19. Perhaps, the Finance Minister should also do something on the employment front?

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

A century ago

I read with interest the snippet, “India’s goal” (OpEd page, ‘From the Archives’, ‘A Hundred Years Ago – May 2, 1922’), on nationalism and its double goal, the fulfilment of India’s mission in the world. Sadly, the best envisaged plans have drifted, rather than us working hard and realising our own potential. It is a sad state of affairs to note that the best plans have not yielded the desired results, mainly due to a lack of focus.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Plastic use

Experts are not tired of sounding caution in the use of plastic. At the United Nations Environment Programme’s fifth Environment Assembly, 175 countries are reported to have adopted a resolution to an internationally binding agreement towards ending plastic pollution by 2024. The fact is that a very negligible percentage of plastic created is said to be recycled. A good chunk, close to 91% may have found its way into the water bodies, resulting in irreparable damage.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Bengaluru