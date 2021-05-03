Letters to the Editor — May 3, 2021

Now, the results

The exit poll predictions for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam have proven to be more or less correct, But it is the West Bengal results that are full of surprises. Surprise because the Trinamool Congress has pulled ahead despite the BJP’s high-profile campaigning. The AIADMK’s debacle in Tamil Nadu can be largely explained due to its alliance with the BJP whose ideological policies are different. It is an irrefutable fact that the AIADMK has blindly supported the ruling dispensation at the Centre on vital issues such as New Education Policy, the CAA, the NPR and agriculture reforms.

Coming back to West Bengal, the results are indeed a rude shock for the BJP which must be viewed in light of the extended election phases and the aggressive campaigning by the Prime Minister and other top Union Ministers. Ms. Mamata Banerjee is the tigress of Bengal.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The people of Tamil Nadu appear to have voted wisely even in expressing their desire for change. The AIADMK has not fared badly either which shows that the results have been largely dictated by region-related factors and the performance of sitting MLAs in the constituency. Now, the DMK has to govern the state well given the strong Opposition in the State assembly and a not-so-friendly central government.

M. Ravindran,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the overall results have not supported the predictions of a clean, across-the-board sweep. While it is but natural for the DMK to be euphoric about its victory in the Assembly elections, it should not allow itself to be carried away by any sense of triumphalism.

First, the State looks up to the party leader for a fair, transparent and responsive administration. There should be no place for favouritism, cronyism and nepotism.

Second, he should enable space for dissent and he and his compatriots should ensure that their interventions and responses are always decent and democratic. Third, he should strive to improve the economy of the state. Fourth, his government should be very cautious that development should not be at the cost of the environment.

S. Balu,

Madurai

While the election results in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam are on expected lines, it is West Bengal that has been an eye-opener. But the TMC should not be complacent. It needs to learn its lessons and deliver on promises made to the people. As for the BJP, given its strong performance in the parliamentary elections, its engineering a phenomenal number of defections from the TMC and the no holds-barred campaign, its gains are marginal. The results in all the elections show that people are more clever and discriminating than what politicians expect them to be.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The West Bengal results are where all eyes are focused. But in the end, what people want is peaceful development and socio-economic growth for every section of society. The TMC needs to work on this as soon as possible.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

With every passing election, what is worrying is the reluctance of the Indian National Congress to see the writing on the wall and continue to be in denial mood. It seems to be content applauding the success of other Opposition parties rather than consolidating a vote bank on its own. A country sans a viable, pan-India Opposition would prove to be the death knell of democracy. Whoever is navigating the sinking ship should introspect, restore intra-party democracy, revisit strategy, enlist the youth, commit to secularism in more unequivocal terms, strive for consensus and save the party from a self-inflicted path of decline.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai