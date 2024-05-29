GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — May 29, 2024
Premium

Published - May 29, 2024 12:24 am IST

A moment for introspection

Every once in a while, a case comes up which questions our collective conscience, our justice system (or the lack of it) and rampant corruption at all levels. The Pune car crash case has brought out the extent to which our system goes to protect the guilty if they are influential. The unimaginable dereliction of duty at all levels, from police officers to even doctors, has shocked the nation. Even more sad is the extent to which the parents of the accused are going all out to protect their child. This case should be an eye-opener to review the law regarding juvenile offences. Minors are no longer minors given the gravity of the offences they commit. So, even the punishment should be in accordance with the crime, with no concession for age.

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kochi, Kerala

Safety norms

There are established fire safety norms while constructing hospitals, malls, cinemas, apartments and other structures. But these are often violated by builders to save money. Government authorities accept bribes and permit irregularities. It has become a habit to raise a hue and cry only when such tragedies occur but turn a blind eye later. Structures must have proper fire and electricity safety devices, which must be checked.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Cranking up

Slowly, but certainly, Indian cinema is catching up with the best in the world arena and securing an armful of awards at Cannes.

The win for All we imagine as Light is a pointer. The most enthusing aspect is that young women are behind the history-creating success stories. The Elephant Whisperers was just the beginning.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

