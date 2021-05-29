Letters to the Editor — May 29, 2021

Blame game

It was amusing to read of India’s top COVID-19 adviser’s argument, blaming States for the slowing pace of vaccination. Since we have a strong government at the Centre which knows better and more than anyone else, surely there was no compulsion on it to accede to the States’ ‘unreasonable demands. After all, this is a government not exactly known to bow to States’ demands in the first place. This shifting of the blame also does not absolve the central government of its responsibility under which it enforced a clearly biased policy of ensuring a certain percentage of the vaccine stock to be supplied to private hospitals. It is equally strange for the External Affairs Minister to argue for global unity and equity while canvassing abroad for vaccines, while the government he represents asks the States to fend for themselves.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

From being the world’s largest vaccine producer to now requesting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply vaccines is a clear indication of the failure of the Centre.

Vaccine politics, misplaced vaccine jingoism, a flawed and changing vaccine policy, non-inclusion of eminent epidemiologists and virologists in the core advisory team, lack of transparency in vaccine production and usage, an increasing trust deficit between the Centre and States on procurement of vaccines, and now a tug of war between States to get hold of vaccines have all contributed to the present state of confusion.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

School examinations

I realise that many people want the Class 12 board examinations to be conducted, but the issue becomes important when we consider that many students have not had a single day of organised schooling.

I am now in limbo — between Class 12 and university, frustrated and waiting for the exams to be over with.

Class 12 students are physically threatened by the coronavirus, mentally exhausted by a lack of definite action, and desperate for an end to this madness. I ask the government to think about this and make a decision.

Safdar Kilaru,

Hyderabad