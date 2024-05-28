Letters to The Editor — May 28, 2024

Making light of fire safety

The fire accidents, at Rajkot and in a children’s hospital in east Delhi, are shocking. It should be made mandatory to have a fire audit every year not only in hospitals but also in places where people congregate in large numbers. The fire service authorities should inspect and issue a certificate regarding the safety of buildings. Fire drills, the condition of fire fighting equipment and the training of staff in fire fighting must be undertaken. The fire evacuation plan must also undergo checks. Alas, most checks are hardly followed.

Dr. (Col.) Rajamahendran (retd.),

Pillayarkulam, Tamil Nadu

At Chepauk

One hoped that the IPL final match, in Chennai on Sunday, would have kept spectators on the edge of their seats. It was not to be. Nevertheless, one cannot discount the hard work put in by the KKR bowlers and batters. KKR’s mentor Gautam Gambhir deserves praise for shaping the team into a formidable unit.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

In sharp contrast to the last edition, IPL 2024 proved to be an utter disappointment. It was purely one-sided and disappointing to witness SRH crumble under pressure. Overall, the sportsmanship and bonhomie exhibited by all teams were truly commendable.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Yet another edition of the Indian Premier League has come to an end. It was indeed a totally commanding performance by KKR, trouncing SRH in a one-sided final. For the past two months, the IPL has entertained fans with some high-scoring contests barring a few matches which include the final. We now wait for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to begin.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

The great cricket festival came to an end in a most disappointing final. The Impact Player Rule was not very effective and one hopes that it is removed.

Mohammed Azhar V.P.,

Tanalur, Malappuram, Kerala

The IPL cricket final turned out to be a damp squib with KKR’s bowling and batting crushing SRH like a pappad.

Devadas V.,

Talap, Kannur, Kerala

The final match waned as it progressed. However, the Kolkata team deserves credit for its disciplined bowling attack and committed fielding.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti,

Tipparthy, Nalgonda, Telangana