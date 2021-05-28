Letters to the Editor — May 28, 2021

28 May 2021 00:02 IST

Tenure so far

In his first term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised hopes with his promise of good governance (Inside pages, “Amid second wave, Modi completes 7 years as PM”, May 27). But the first blow came in the form of the ill-planned demonetisation which caused untold suffering to many in addition to causing unemployment. Hindutva policies pursued by the government were not so glaring as in his second term. It is only after 2019 that the BJP government has begun functioning in an autocratic and undemocratic manner, often bypassing democratic norms. Of course the pandemic has brought with it its own set of problems. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the way the migrants issue was handled during the lockdown period and the enactment of the agricultural laws continue to cause hurt. In the second wave of COVID-19, the government’s mismanagement has been exposed. If the BJP lost in the recent Assembly elections in States of significance, it has only its anti-people policies to blame. If the BJP wishes to keep its image intact, it should concentrate on health-care issues and welfare schemes instead of focusing on its own agenda. The cartoon (OpEd page, May 27) depicts the real picture of the BJP government now.

D. Sethuraman, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

Buying vaccines

With many overseas manufacturers of vaccines expressing intent to deal only with the central government and not individual States, the situation of reverting to a policy of centralised vaccination once again assumes urgency. States attempting this alone would face the prospect of a heavy financial loss especially if the rates are not affordable. There would be no uniformity in indemnification clauses and there is a possibility of some States overlooking this aspect in procurement. It should be noted that all manufacturers are not ready with the stock and it could take many months after placing the order to get the desired quantity. Health workers would also be put to further stress if we do not formulate a vaccine policy that covers the entire population in the shortest possible time.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Media regulation

Having used social media platforms to the hilt in its quest for power, it is ironic that the Bharatiya Janata Party is now trying to stifle criticism under the garb of regulation.

If social media platforms have barriers placed before them, the BJP itself would be the biggest loser as it extensively uses such platforms to reach its supporters and propagate its ideology.

Many in the western world are bound to be aghast that India is on the way to becoming a nation acting on matters that concern freedom of expression.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

The farmer’s voice

Farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws for months now and the standalone picture (Page 1, “No going back”, May 27) is a reminder that the fire is not extinguished. A responsive government committed to democracy and good governance must give priority to the interests of the agricultural community especially in a country such as India where the majority of the population is involved in agriculture. The last thing India needs now in a time of crisis and a draining battle against the pandemic is an agricultural crisis in a couple of years.

Dr. George Vareekal,

Naigaon, Palghar, Maharashtra