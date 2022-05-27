Letters to the Editor — May 27, 2022

School shooting

It is a shame for the United States that in that part of the civilised world, incivility continues unabated (Page 1, “ Gunman kills 19 children at U.S. school”, May 26). Why is it so tough to have curbs? It is ironic that when violence is threatening every one in his own country, President Joe Biden hopes to save Ukraine from Russia or protect Taiwan from likely aggression by China.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

It is horrifying that budding lives have been snuffed out. Where are we heading as a society? The gun licensing system in the United States needs to be checkmated. This carnage is a blot on society.

R. Ramanathan,

Coimbatore

The tragedy reignites the debate over gun control in the United States. But realistically, it is unlikely to result in any significant reforms as America has a deep and enduring connection to guns, integrated into the fabric of its society. Gun-related violence does shake that nation many a time, yet debates over gun policy cause sharp polarisation.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The gruesome shooting is difficult and painful to comprehend. Efforts must be made to stop this madness and the need for gun control attended to without any further delay.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Exit Kapil Sibal

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal quitting the Congress party and filing his nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent with the support of the Samajwadi Party is nothing but the height of opportunism. Having served the Congress for long and reaped benefits from a number of high-level posts when the party was in power, Mr. Sibal should have known the importance of the Congress as a major player at the national level. No genuine Congressmen adhering to its principles would quit just because the party is on a losing spree or the leadership is found wanting in directing the party. With regional parties more inclined towards serving the interests of their own States, only a pan-India party with a national outlook can ensure national integrity and provide a credible alternative to the BJP. More than corruption and poor administration while in office, the Congress is being let down by sycophants and self-centric leaders.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Most of the leaders who have left the party are hardly mass or grassroot workers. A question arises: what have they done or they do to make the party win? There are many ordinary workers who remain because they believe in the party ideology. The ‘leaders’ who are running away cannot be of any use to their new parties or to the nation. They are only thinking of themselves.

C.K. Saseendran,

Bengaluru

Snake find

I was a part of ‘Project Dantak’ of the Border Roads Organisation, at Dewothang in eastern Bhutan in 1983-87. One day I was startled to find a green snake on a window, which resembles the picture of the snake in the report, “New species of snake found in Meghalaya” (Chennai, May 21, page 14). Perhaps the researchers need to expand the area of their search.

G. Gopala Krishna Moorthy,

Chennai