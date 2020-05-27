Letters to the Editor — May 27, 2020

27 May 2020 00:02 IST

A virus and the mask

Before March, one would have never visualised images of Indians wearing masks at all times (OpEd, “Battling a virus with masks”, May 26). In these difficult times, not only is the usage of masks essential but their maintenance too. The subject of mask hygiene has also started trending. The other day, I was amused to see a girl explaining how to remove and re-use a face mask using a plastic container without touching the front of the mask. With the government suggesting that citizens learn to live with the virus for sometime, we should also learn and observe mask hygiene and etiquette at all times.

M. Lakshmi Narayanan,

Chennai

Now and then

The Editorials, “Batting for free speech” (May 26, 2020) and ‘From the Archives – A Hundred Years Ago, May 26, 1920, “Silently gagging the media. (From an editorial), suggest that nothing much has changed over the last century. The urge to control the media, then and now, remains, only the modus operandi has changed.

R. Haripanth,

Chennai

Balbir Singh Sr.

Unlike several of his contemporaries, Balbir Singh Sr. always hated the limelight.

As a master craftsman and no- frills pragmatist, he played hockey with a focus on winning gold medals by boosting teamwork. The cloak of invisibility he wore out of his own volition and his remaining near anonymous throughout his life cannot take away from his sheer greatness. History might be unkind to sporting heroes who step away from the limelight, but their awe-inspiring feats cannot be forgotten so easily by the legion of sporting fans all over the world.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu