Letters to the Editor — May 26, 2022

IPEF member

India’s joining a new formation, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), merits a cautious welcome (Editorial, May 25). While the IPEF holds out the hope of prosperity to a country like India, it does have its set of needs, issues and challenges. In various trade negotiations, including WTO, or proposals with regional multilateral arrangements of the past, India did experience significant gaps between promises made at inception and the hard negotiating positions at the table. One has to wait and watch what the future holds in the areas of expected modifications, in labour laws, policy adjustments and exports of essential commodities. Finally, India should not forego its ability to navigate around the vortex of conflicts between two competing global economic powers,

A. Venkata Girija Kumar,

Chennai

State of the Congress

Hardik Patel’s exit from the Congress is another blow against the party leadership profile, especially Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Patel’s reasons for his exit seem very similar to what Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted when he moved from the Congress to the BJP. The Congress needs to introspect over the way it functions on a daily basis and not only in Chintan Shivirs. A key issue to debate is whether Mr. Gandhi fits the leadership bill any more.

K. Ramachandran,

Chennai

People are hesitant to accept the ‘Prince’ of the Congress as a sincere and serious politician; there has been absolutely no field work of his that is worth mentioning. He has also not explained in a credible way how a resurgence of the Congress will help India become more prosperous and stronger. The party needs full-time and dedicated workers to try and revive its dwindling fortunes.

V. Rahul Venkatasubramanian,

Chennai

Monkeypox vigil

The occurrence of monkeypox in many parts of the world and the concern raised by the World Health Organization should be kept in view. Since we phased out smallpox vaccination after the disease was completely eradicated from the country in April 1977 and from earth in December 1979, the present unvaccinated population remains highly vulnerable as the smallpox virus and monkeypox virus are cross protective. The role played by King Institute Guindy (in Chennai) in the production of smallpox vaccine in the earlier days is commendable.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

The money spider

It was interesting to read the report, “Money spider, ant-mimicking species spotted in Wayanad” (May 25), as being a first in India. As soon as I saw the pictures, I remember having spotted the species in my garden in Karwar, Karnataka, nesting on my orchids. My home is at the foothills of the Sahyadri Hills in the Western Ghats. I am fascinated by spiders and it was while searching for them and their reflective eyes to photograph that I found the ant-looking insect. Perhaps the Kerala researchers might want to check this.

Shivani Rane,

Karwar, Uttarakannada, Karnataka