Letters to the Editor — May 26, 2021

26 May 2021 00:02 IST

Toolkit hunt

The ruling party’s obsession, and also the Government of India’s, with “toolkits” is absurd. In the midst of a raging pandemic, the urge to engage the police and central agencies to investigate so-called toolkits ends up being a facade to divert an ordinary citizen’s attention from the real problems haunting the country. One wonders how a social media site would have more information about an alleged conspiracy than India’s elite investigation agency itself. One hopes that the government gets down to setting the country right rather than look for a toolbox.

Aswin S.,

Thiruvananthapuram

Remarks on allopathy

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s derogatory and illogical remarks against allopathy should not stop the central government from initiating legal action against him — even if he did express regret later — for causing fear and confusion besides deeply hurting the feelings of health professionals (Inside pages, “Vardhan slams Ramdev’s view”, May 24). The facts and motives behind such utterances by the yoga guru should be exposed. Intellectuals, the medical world and progressive-minded individuals and organisations must express their strong protest against such remarks.

Dr. Surinder Singla,

Sangrur, Punjab