Letters to The Editor — May 25, 2024

ECI and election

The manner in which the Election Commission of India has functioned in the general election so far is very disappointing. From not pulling up the political class, especially the top leader, for divisive speeches to other lethargic responses involving discrepancies in the voting process, one wonders whether the ECI is merely functioning as an extended arm of the ruling party.

Without prompt and decisive action, doubts in the minds of the masses are only going to linger.

Ratheesh Chandran,

Thiruvalla, Kerala

Missing MP

It evokes one’s curiosity how the law-enforcing agencies in the country did not budge an inch to arrest the Janata Dal (Secular) Member of Parliament from Hassan, who is alleged to be involved in the crime of assaulting women (Page 1, May 24). What is the underlying cause for this Himalayan lethargy? Who are those powerful persons ‘taking care’ of the MP?

It is a disgrace that the MP was nominated to stand for election. One is at sea wondering why the Prime Minister campaigned for him. It goes without saying that some godfathers do exist. The MP deserves severe and stringent punishment that is in consonance with law.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

The incident of the MP escaping after committing heinous crimes is not an isolated one. Even after months of protest by the women wrestlers of harassment, an MP who is alleged to be involved in the case still goes around free. In Manipur, no one knows how many women have suffered assault. The tall talk by political leaders about their respecting women and ensuring their safety is just part of election campaigning which is eventually forgotten.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Deficiency in service

I am an octogenarian and a consumer activist well before the Consumer Protection Act came into force in 1986. The ‘Parley’ topic (Opinion page, May 24) is what makes me share my experience when I had a sudden “stroke” on the eve of Republic Day, in 2012. I was to have unfurled the national flag at a function. I was taken to a hospital, but the doctor, a ‘beginner in neurology’, came from his home after three hours despite the duty nurse explaining to him the urgency. After being in the ICU for 36 hours, he advised me to go to a “better” hospital. On consulting an expert doctor, I was told that I could have been saved had I been attended to within the ‘golden hour’. I remain paralysed. Who cares?

C.K Prem Kumar,

Palakkad, Kerala

