Letters to The Editor — May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 24, 2023 10:58 pm IST

The ₹2,000 note saga

I write this letter as a retired Director (Medical), Central Labour Institute, Mumbai. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised people to deposit ₹2,000 notes in banks. However, some banks are taking the opportunity and fishing in troubled waters by imposing cash handling charges even on deposits made with ₹2,000 notes — even after the RBI’s announcement. This amounts to fleecing customers. Such actions are anti-people and add insult to injury.

Dr. T.V. Ranga Rao,

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

While the RBI’s decision to abolish the ₹2,000 (pink) note has not caused the chaos and uproar seen during the first demonetisation process, the underlying unease cannot be overlooked. The window of nearly four months time, allowing individuals to exchange the pink notes for smaller denominations may have some role in keeping tensions under control. Yet, the scramble for gold (yellow metal) is definite evidence of the volatility being generated by the second demonetisation process. Those who had accumulated a large quantity of pink notes appear to favour the yellow metal as their ‘new parking lot’. The RBI’s move will only support the propensity to keep the yellow metal secure.

Dr. Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka

At Chepauk

The emphatic victory by Chennai Super Kings, sealing their entry into their 10th Indian Premier League final, caps a memorable run for M.S. Dhoni (‘Sport’ page, “Riding the yellow wave, Super Kings enter 10th final”, May 24). A win for CSK on Sunday will be a fitting tribute to ‘thala’ Dhoni, who has marshalled his limited bowling resources admirably.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

The king of cool, MSD, marshalled the bowling and fielding by making timely changes. It was a team show as CSK’s batsmen chipped in with runs and the bowlers shared the spoils. That CSK has entered the finals for the 10th time since the inaugural edition of IPL is astonishing. One hopes and wishes that MSD will lift the cup at Ahmedabad.

K. Pradeep

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT