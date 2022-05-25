Letters to the Editor — May 25, 2022

The U.S. on Taiwan

It would have been better had the President of the United States, Joe Biden, not explicitly discussed a hypothetical scenario in detail (Page 1, “U.S. to defend Taiwan against China: Biden”, May 24). Why create new problems in these turbulent times? There are already a number of countries facing the consequences of the Ukraine war in terms of food, fuel, and supply chain disruptions and other induced shortages. With no clear end to the war in Europe in sight, the situation is not going to get any better soon. Given the phenomenal economic interconnectedness of the world, even if war happens in one geographical location, there will be global reverberations. Taiwan is also located in a very critical region of the world. In this scenario, it is unfathomable to imagine future wars. The U.S. ought to use its ‘super power’ status to bring ongoing conflicts to an end — not imagine new ones.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Flattened

The growing bulldozer culture in India leaves one aghast. Who has given ‘officials’ the authority to destroy a residential house? Moreover, it is for courts to determine whether a person is guilty or not. The persons alleged to have indulged in violence are only suspects. The reign of State-sponsored terror must stop.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

It is unfortunate that bulldozer demolitions are continuing unabated. The law should apply and take its course of action. Otherwise, there will be chaos if various States implement draconian measures to ‘punish’ citizens.

Bijumon P.N.,

Mattuthavalom, Upputhara, Kerala

Release and response

A.G. Perarivalan did not go to jail fighting for a cause. Hence the joyous celebrations over his release by some political parties have shocked many. There are also many prisoners who have displayed satisfactory conduct for years but are still languishing in jail. Patriotic citizens are upset.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

While I can understand some of the justifications made by the Supreme Court in releasing Perarivalan, what I find atrocious is how some political parties, especially in Tamil Nadu, were joyous.

Perarivalan must ponder over what he has done.

N.N. Neelakantan,

Coimbatore

Wimbledon move

If the ATP and WTA have decided to strip Wimbledon of the all-important ranking points, it was of its own making. It goes without saying that preventing or stopping Russia from attacking Ukraine would have been well-nigh impossible for players from Russia and Belarus. The onus is now on Wimbledon to find a way to wriggle out of a situation created by its holier-than-thou attitude (Editorial, May 24).

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

I have been following Wimbledon since 1969 and would say that there is still time for the organising committee to reverse its retrograde step. Wimbledon should not behave like a NATO country.

M.Y. Kumar,

Mysuru

The decision made by those who matter in Wimbledon is unpalatable given that sportspersons cannot be held accountable for the actions of political leaders. Wimbledon is one of the most coveted and revered championships on earth. Its decision makers must course correct.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Wimbledon has set a bad precedent. Sports and players have nothing to do with politics and the organisers need to be enlightened.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Sportsmen are the best ambassadors of world peace and a free and fair playing field with the stars in the all-white Wimbledon code can send out a very powerful message. Even now it is not too late for the men who matter to reverse their decision. The world needs Wimbledon for high quality tennis, well-mannered crowds, strawberries and the rain. Why have a blot now?

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

Everyone knows that sport should not be politicised. True, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unethical, but Russian sportspersons should not be blamed and banned for this. Political winds should not blow over Centre Court.

S. Ganesan,

Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu