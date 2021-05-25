Letters to the Editor — May 25, 2021

Board examinations

Holding board examinations in the near future is an insensitive idea (Page 1, “Centre, majority of States opt to hold Class 12 board exams, May 24). While the risk to the health of students cannot be discounted, governments also need to take into account the financial and emotional crises which a huge majority of students must have gone through over the last year. Lakhs of families have seen their earnings plummet or have gone through the trauma of coming close to or losing a family member. Moreover, there are questions about the online teaching-learning processes and the huge disparities in bridging the digital divide. It would be far better to leave it to students and their families to make this important decision on an individual basis. This crisis also provides us a reason to reflect upon the obsession with and need for centralised board exams. Finally, the compulsory holding of exams may be an attempt by the government to justify the fees which the boards have charged and collected even in such distressing times.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

While students of Class 12 are busy preparing for their examinations keeping in mind the existing pattern, any new changes now are bound to affect them in an adverse way.

Students are in agony now and any extreme and new moves will only add to their trauma. The Union government has also given States just three days time for their suggestions. Is this time sufficient? States need to be aware of the plight of students across India before sending in their feedback.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu