Letters to The Editor — May 24, 2024

ECI’s appeal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) asking political parties, in particular the two national parties, to desist from raising divisive issues has come a bit too late. With the election almost nearing to an end, the important guideline would not meet its true objective and purpose.

Most politicians and parties are seasoned campaigners, the moral code of conduct notwithstanding, but one wonders whether this has been adhered to this time. There has been mudslinging and blame games, with each side believing itself to be a paragon. The ECI has a major role to play in conducting polls the proper way. With all the machinery and with the powers that are bestowed on it, cannot the ECI have done better?

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Recognising Palestine

We are long past the gory wars of the Middle Ages and even the conflicts in Korea or Vietnam that bordered on human savagery. Yet, in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the horrors are being reenacted. Proportionate response in hostilities is fair and revenge understandable, but bloodlust does no credit to humankind in this day and age. The attempt at a merciless annihilation of Palestine by Israel has at last managed to kindle human sensitivity. The move by Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognise Palestine as a state i acknowledges that it has a right to sovereignty as any other nation. Nations must endorse this movement to enable the restoration of peace in this region.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

It is in the spirit of ending the long-drawn battle between Israel and Palestine for peace to exist in West Asia that Ireland, Norway and Spain have formally decided to recognise the state of Palestine. This is a good gesture for others to follow. The U.S. should cease interventions in the crisis-ridden countries in West Asia and focus on restoring peace. Reshaping its foreign policies towards the new world order is the dire need. The U.S. should venture to do this in the light of the havoc it creates by its mindless interventions.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai