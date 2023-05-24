Letters to The Editor — May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 23, 2023 11:05 pm IST

Unrest in Manipur

It is a matter of national shame that Manipur continues to burn even after the armed forces have stepped in (Page 1, “Fresh violence puts Manipur on edge”, May 23). What we have witnessed in Manipur in the last 15 days has been unprecedented violence and large-scale displacement. It is deplorable that the State government has failed in its duty to protect the people. The government must take up all relief, rehabilitation and confidence-building measures at once and push hard to restore peace.

P.H. Hema Sagar,

Secunderabad

My tribal brothers and sisters in the hilly areas of Manipur are facing grave discrimination. The recent clashes have left us traumatised; our houses and our churches have been burnt. While Internet services have been resumed in the Valley areas, they are still blocked in the hills. Communication is difficult. Our voices need to be heard.

Jennifer Singson,

New Delhi

President and Parliament

It is unfortunate that a historical occasion such as the inauguration of the new Parliament building should become embroiled in avoidable controversies. Not inviting the constitutional head of the Republic on such an occasion inarguably undermines the sanctity and the dignity of the office of the President.

Posterity would remember only those who qualitatively contribute to enriching the functioning of the democratic institutions with awe and admiration, and not those who merely build magnificent structures housing such institutions. It is still not too late for the government to invite the President.

This would only enhance the top leader’s stature as a leader who is sensitive and responsive to constructive criticism.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

It does not matter what the Congress did decades ago. It does not become a convention. The new Parliament must be inaugurated by the head of the nation. The new Parliament cannot be compared with a stadium in Gujarat.

Tusar Kanti Kar,

Kolkata

It is not in the fitness of things that the President has not been invited to inaugurate the new Parliament. Let us hope that those at the helm of affairs do a rethink before it is too late.

K.P. Sasidharan Nayar,

Alappuzha, Kerala

If the Opposition, especially the Congress, wants the President to inaugurate the building, it is not out of respect for the President but due to personal and political animosity towards the Prime Minister. Another reason is that the inaugural function is taking place on the birth anniversary of V.D. Savarkar.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Bengaluru

