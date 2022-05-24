Letters to the Editor — May 24, 2022

A strong signal needed

When the Places of Worship Act 1991 is abundantly clear that the status quo of religious places of worship should be maintained as it existed on August 15, 1947 one fails to understand why the judiciary is wasting time and energy by going into the question on whether a mosque was built over the ruins of a temple or not. The judiciary should be examining issues purely in the light of the law of the land, and not by frenzied calls for repairing ‘historical wrongs’. Unless motivated attempts by communal elements to drag the judiciary into such disputes are nipped in the bud, the nation will be paying a heavy price in terms of social strife.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Consider their feelings

Those who are making clear their rapturous excitement over the release of A.G. Perarivalan ought to note that the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi also affected many other families. Time may not heal their wounds. The political establishment in Tamil Nadu has acted immaturely. Perarivalan is no hero. The political euphoria is reprehensible.

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh