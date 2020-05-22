Letters to the Editor — May 22, 2020

22 May 2020 00:15 IST

Post-COVID world

Taking a lead over China in the post-COVID global order is easier said than done given the series of failures of our political leadership in handling the pandemic and the economy (“China, better prepared for the post-COVID world”, May 20). Efficient governance, a good law and order situation, professionalism in bureaucracy, an investor-friendly environment, and harmony among various sections of the people are prerequisites for attracting global investors. Enough damage was done to national unity when the controversial law on citizenship was passed. We can’t afford such societal disruptions again.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

China’s loss cannot be considered as India’s gain unless India strives hard to attract companies exiting China. Infrastructure here needs a lot of improvement. Ease of business remains a challenge in terms of implementation at the State and local levels.

V. Rajagopalan,

Chennai

China has emerged stronger from this crisis because of its disciplined execution of its strategy to contain the virus. On the other hand, in India, where the emergence of the virus was slow to begin with, the situation is now spiralling out of control. The Centre could have aggressively followed the Kerala model implemented at the village level by the Health Minister, K. K. Shailaja. Instead, it adopted a different approach that has clearly not worked. This is a clear sign that at a fundamental level in India, there is no proper planning.

G. Parameswaran

Coimbatore

No refund yet

While we can appreciate the Civil Aviation Ministry’s announcement, no steps appear to have been taken yet to refund fares for tickets booked during the no-flight period (“Domestic flights to resume on May 25”, May 21). I hope the Civil Aviation Ministry, while looking forward, also finds a solution to this problem. International flights are extremely expensive and many of us are still waiting for our hard-earned money to be returned.

K. Ramalingam,

Chennai

Playing politics

The ruling dispensation in U.P. will lose nothing if it accepts the few hundred buses to take the stranded migrants to their native places (“Not the time to play politics, says Priyanka,” May 21). The labourers have already undergone untold hardships. Making them wait further in the heat is inhuman. Instead of transporting the labourers, it says a lot that the government is busy finding fault with the vehicles arranged by the Opposition.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai