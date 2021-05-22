Letters to the Editor — May 22, 2021

Rajiv Gandhi case

The political landscape of the country witnessed a sea change consequent to the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. It unsettled many equations ranging from the political to governing a vast country such as India. Police personnel as well as members of the public lost their lives or were seriously injured on that night in Sriperumbudur. While the convicts have a right to pursue their case for release on their own, the locus standi of the Tamil Nadu government to take up the cudgels on behalf of the persons who were responsible for the gruesome murders, belies reasoning (Tamil Nadu, “CM writes to President on Rajiv case convicts”, May 21). Nor have we heard of their remorse. It is unfortunate that the issue is being misused for political gains. There are thousands of undertrials languishing in prisons, with many not even being convicted of any offence. Being in a hapless state, they do not have the might to take on the system. One wishes that the Tamil Nadu government stays away from the issue and allows the law to take its own course.

V. Subramanian,

Thane, Maharashtra

Survey and relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently undertook an aerial survey of Gujarat where Cyclone Tauktae had made landfall and announced ₹1,000 crore for disaster relief. No one is complaining about this but this privilege of a Prime Minister’s survey and immediate relief was not accorded to the coastal areas in other States such as Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra where the cyclone also caused damage. Steps taken in a partisan manner are bound to raise questions.

S. Kamat,

Alto Santa Cruz, Goa

Audits needed

It is laudable that while making an appeal to the general public, charitable organisations and corporates to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight COVID- 19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has made the assurance of transparency — the contributions would be exclusively used for COVID-19 mitigation measures, with official receipts in some instances. At this juncture, one is also reminded of the contributions made by the public and corporates to the PM CARES Fund, which remains opaque. Are not public funds/contributions subject to an audit?

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

In memoriam

It is unfortunate that a number of doctors across India have breathed their last, while on duty, due to COVID-19. Perhaps governments can think of having a memorial for them with their photographs displayed, as would have been thought of as a project and executed in the West.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai