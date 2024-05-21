Letters to The Editor — May 21, 2024

Ebrahim Raisi

In the passing of Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, and also its Foreign Minister, there is bound to be suspicion. Tehran’s relations with Israel are certain to be more strained than before. However, for India it is a matter of concern as the relationship between India and Iran was getting strengthened, as reflected in the signing of the agreement on the Chabahar port.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

The death of President Raisi is in the midst of the unrest in West Asia. This would also focus the spotlight on the U.S. given its constant (political) interference.

With the near direct and ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the U.S. has to tread with caution now. Its every assistance to Israel here onwards will be seen as moves to leverage the leadership vacuum caused by Raisi’s absence. Given the uncertainty over the bent of the incoming new leadership in Iran, the U.S. needs great sagacity to avoid a sharp flare-up in an already volatile region. U.S. President Joe Biden has an opportunity to prove his own mettle as also the pre-eminence of his nation, that too in an election year.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Urban voter apathy

The major cities in the country, often labelled as vibrant hubs of diversity and progress, have consistently grappled with record-low voter turnouts in local body, Assembly and parliamentary elections. This lethargy needs to be condemned. It proves that people in the city talk much but vote less. Urban voter apathy has serious implications for any democracy.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

