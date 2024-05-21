GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Letters to The Editor — May 21, 2024
Premium

Published - May 21, 2024 12:24 am IST

Ebrahim Raisi

In the passing of Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, and also its Foreign Minister, there is bound to be suspicion. Tehran’s relations with Israel are certain to be more strained than before. However, for India it is a matter of concern as the relationship between India and Iran was getting strengthened, as reflected in the signing of the agreement on the Chabahar port.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

The death of President Raisi is in the midst of the unrest in West Asia. This would also focus the spotlight on the U.S. given its constant (political) interference.

With the near direct and ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the U.S. has to tread with caution now. Its every assistance to Israel here onwards will be seen as moves to leverage the leadership vacuum caused by Raisi’s absence. Given the uncertainty over the bent of the incoming new leadership in Iran, the U.S. needs great sagacity to avoid a sharp flare-up in an already volatile region. U.S. President Joe Biden has an opportunity to prove his own mettle as also the pre-eminence of his nation, that too in an election year.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Urban voter apathy

The major cities in the country, often labelled as vibrant hubs of diversity and progress, have consistently grappled with record-low voter turnouts in local body, Assembly and parliamentary elections. This lethargy needs to be condemned. It proves that people in the city talk much but vote less. Urban voter apathy has serious implications for any democracy.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.