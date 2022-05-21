Letters to the Editor — May 21, 2022

Claims and disputes

One would have thought that with the end of the Ayodhya case, disputes over places of worship had come to an end, or had been resolved. Surprisingly, they have only begun. The Gyanvapi case is one such example. If the argument in this particular case is to be accepted, there are sure to be disputes all over the country, over temples and mosques, and there would be very little time left for the judiciary to resolve meaningful disputes.

One begins to feel that the Supreme Court of India should have declared Ayodhya a monument.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

With the increase in the demand for M-Sand as a replacement for river sand in the construction industry, quarrying activity has increased manifold. Although commercial dimension stone quarry operations in Tamil Nadu have been known since the 1970s, the mushrooming of rough stone quarries for M-Sand is more recent, spreading across hard rock zones (which, geologically, occupy large parts of Tamil Nadu). Geological constraints control safe mining operations in such hard rock areas. In the well known Achankoyil shear zone, for instance, the rocks may be Charnockite and of associated gneissic variants. The joint pattern and shear effects are evident in these rocks even at 300 feet. Weathered rocks (in the upper reaches of a quarry) are usually loose. Such conditions when combined with indiscriminate heavy blasting make quarrying more hazardous. Safe mining is hardly observed in these quarries. Deep quarrying beyond 60m or 200 ft is not allowed. Also, quarry wall and bench-wise slope stabilisation methods are not adopted.

V. Natarajan,

Chennai

Boxer Nikhat Zareen winning the gold medal in the flyweight division is a fine example of individualism and dedication. Anything can be achieved if one is focused. Her story is one that inspires many.

Manoj Kumar Jena,

Cuttack, Odisha