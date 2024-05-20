Letters to The Editor — May 20, 2024

AAP and incident

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal must come clean on the issue involving a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from his own party, who was allegedly beaten by the Chief Minister’s personal assistant in the Chief Minister’s official residence. Political blame games by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are unwarranted. The truth must come out and justice must prevail. With controversies galore every day the AAP cannot be termed as a party with a difference when such an incident is said to have taken place in the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Brij Bhushan Goyal,

ADVERTISEMENT

Ludhiana, Punjab

Reunited

The efforts of a family court, in Alappuzha, Kerala, in reuniting a couple after 14 years of divorce proceedings are praiseworthy (May18). The counselling, to reunite, given the circumstances, in the interest of their only daughter is a rare yet revered judicial ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such verdicts are worthy of emulation by estranged couples fighting in other courts, which is becoming quite common. They must ponder over the well-being of their children.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The playoffs now

The match on Sunday, in Bengaluru, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said it all (‘Sport’ page, May 19). Every RCB player played with clinical precision. The CSK players have been inconsistent from the beginning of the IPL season. It is inconsistency and overconfidence which led to the dethroning of the formidable CSK.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.