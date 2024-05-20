GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — May 20, 2024
Published - May 20, 2024 12:24 am IST

AAP and incident

The Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal must come clean on the issue involving a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from his own party, who was allegedly beaten by the Chief Minister’s personal assistant in the Chief Minister’s official residence. Political blame games by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are unwarranted. The truth must come out and justice must prevail. With controversies galore every day the AAP cannot be termed as a party with a difference when such an incident is said to have taken place in the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Brij Bhushan Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Reunited

The efforts of a family court, in Alappuzha, Kerala, in reuniting a couple after 14 years of divorce proceedings are praiseworthy (May18). The counselling, to reunite, given the circumstances, in the interest of their only daughter is a rare yet revered judicial ruling.

Such verdicts are worthy of emulation by estranged couples fighting in other courts, which is becoming quite common. They must ponder over the well-being of their children.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

The playoffs now

The match on Sunday, in Bengaluru, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said it all (‘Sport’ page, May 19). Every RCB player played with clinical precision. The CSK players have been inconsistent from the beginning of the IPL season. It is inconsistency and overconfidence which led to the dethroning of the formidable CSK.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

