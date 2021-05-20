Letters to the Editor — May 20, 2021

Kerala cabinet

There has been much chatter about the non-inclusion in the new Kerala cabinet of K.K. Shailaja, former Kerala Health Minister, who has done commendable work during the COVID-19 period and also secured a massive majority in the recent Assembly elections. Her non-inclusion has been juxtaposed with the inclusion of P.A. Muhammad Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cabinet. On the face of it, this comparison is unjust. Mr. Riyas had been a party worker and leader for long and it would have been unjust to not consider him on his own merit.

In Cuba, after Fidel Castro demitted office on account of his health, his brother Raul Castro was asked to step in. None could take exception as it was on his own track record that he came to succeed his brother and lead the country. In fact, Raul Castro had been a member of the party earlier to Fidel Castro. Now, in Ms. Shailaja’s case, she has said gracefully that she goes by the party’s decision. Her new role as chief whip of the LDF party in the Assembly is an acknowledgement of her good work. That apart, the leadership might have thought that she could be utilised for party work, which is equally challenging, and serve the people in a different capacity. Ultimately, it is important to note that it is the collective decision of the party.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Cost of redevelopment

At a time when the health-care structure in the country has been hit hard, spending crores of money on the Central Vista project seems vulgar. The project has led many to question the definition of ‘development’ that the Centre would like to present to us but there is a glaring dichotomy between the government’s short-sighted effort to maintain the facade of ‘development’ versus the crucial need of ensuring the welfare of its citizens. The entire process of remodelling this legacy of Indian democracy is an attempt at erasing history as well as an instance of the destruction of heritage. It is gross financial wastage too.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai