Letters to The Editor — May 2, 2024

May 02, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Top court to ED

That the Supreme Court of India has asked the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to justify the timing of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the excise policy case was quite expected (Page 1, “Come clean on timing of Kejriwal arrest: SC to ED”, May 1). As a citizen of India, I found it difficult to comprehend the ED’s action, as an election without a level-playing field in a democracy is an exercise in futility. The nation expects a clear answer.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

With the continued incarceration of the Delhi Chief Minister, it seems that the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate only do the bidding of the government of the day. How is it that when ‘tainted people’ join the ruling party, charges against them are dropped? The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be trying every method to uproot the Opposition through unfair means. An independent judiciary is the only saviour for a moribund democracy.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Questioning the timing of the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister amounts to casting aspersions on the integrity of the Enforcement Directorate. How can we forget that the agency had issued several summons to Mr. Kejriwal, which he chose to ignore? Mr. Kejriwal is the sole architect of his own ignominious plight.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Student protests

Joe Biden is the President of the leading democratic country in the world (‘World’ page, May 1, “Columbia locks down campus after anti-war student protests escalate”). He is also from a democratic party. But his “ironfist”-like approach against university students in the U.S. who are demanding peace in West Asia is very “undemocratic”. The young should not be harassed for raising their voice against the genocide in Gaza.

P.H. Hema Sagar,

Secunderabad

It is bizarre that a leading democracy has suppressed the voice of its own youth even while it delivers lectures to other democracies on ‘flaws’.

The United States should be more mindful of the situation at home before sticking its nose into another nation’s business.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Keerikkad, Alappuzha, Kerala

Quota remark

It is no secret that the top leader of this country, India, is dead against Muslims, come what may. There needs no debate on this subject. Whether Muslims deserve quota or not is not his prerogative. A Prime Minister making an immature statement such as “No quota as long as I am alive...” exposes his ignorance.

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Palakkad, Kerala

T20 World Cup team

While the selection for the T20 World Cup Championship looks well balanced, the omission of Shubman Gill, who, unfortunately, finds himself in the reserves, is shocking. He is a big hitting, aggressive and time-tested batter in international fixtures and in the IPL. It is still too early for Shivam Dube to play at the highest level (‘Sport’ page, May 1).

A. Mohan,

Chennai