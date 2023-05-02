Letters to The Editor — May 2, 2023

May 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 01, 2023 10:58 pm IST

Ludhiana gas leak

Pollution control boards in the country are one of the most corrupt bodies functioning in the country, with utter disregard for the health and safety of people (Page 1, “11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana”, May 1). There is no coordination between the departments concerned including the local municipality, which is why Ludhianas are waiting to happen. Over seven decades after Independence, we are still struggling to make people understand the nuances of community living, social obligations, self discipline, national interests, unity and integrity. Making laws is not enough. Strict implementation of the same is the order of the day.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Radio programme

I write this letter at the risk of being called an anti-national, or worse still, told to go to Pakistan. The Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat has been a huge success, and has marked its 100th episode.

In the same breath, I wish to quote a Chinese proverb; Chinese by sheer coincidence — “[Mere] Talk doesn’t cook rice.”

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

The programme is one-sided communication with no scope to listen to the people. When will press conferences be held where there is genuine dialogue and discussion?

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

A hundred episodes have shown what India is to Indians. This is a programme that has educated, engaged and inspired change. The programme has also brought to light many hidden talents and recognised the contributions of the common man, the unsung heroes of India.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Manual scavenging

It is a shame that when the world observed Labour Day on May 1, Gujarat has reported a number of manual scavenger deaths, from March 22 to April 26, 2023 (Inside pages, “Gujarat continues to witness deaths of manual scavengers, despite ban”, May 1). With no medical or life insurance claims, inadequate protective gear, little or no monetary compensation for loss of lives, and job guarantee to the next of kin of the deceased, manual scavengers live in distressing and deplorable conditions. Every labourer is entitled to dignity and respect in his line of work. Without these virtues, observing Labour Day is meaningless.

Deepa Viswanath,

Bengaluru

In the year 2020, an invention by nine young engineers from Kerala called “Bandicoot”, a spider-shaped robot that cleans manholes and sewers, and which won the Aarohan Social Innovation Gold Award instituted by the Infosys Foundation, spelt the end of manual scavenging. Why has it not been popularised?

Aravind Nair,

Kochi, Kerala

