Letters to the Editor — May 2, 2022

Court orders ignored

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has reasons to be upset since the government of the day has been impervious to the collegium’s recommendations on the appointments and transfers of judges (Page 1, May 1). The greatness of Indian democracy lies in the fact that no government has ever refused to adhere to judicial verdicts in spite of the fact that judges have no independent means of enforcing these orders. It will be harmful for democracy if any government decides to flout these norms.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

The CJI has been categorical in pointing out the defiance of governments that have contributed much to the docket explosion in the judiciary. A situation has reached where judicial activism is no more considered to be an enigma but the only safety valve to ease the putrid smoke of injustice and inaction suffocating the democratic ecosystem. Half-baked legislative enactments made after short-changing the classic four ‘D’s — Discussion, Dissent, Debate and (fully informed) Decision — are the main villains of the piece.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Though what has been said is not new for suffering litigants, justice has been abnormally delayed for one reason or the other. The Employees’ Pension Scheme-1995 case is a a glaring example to cite.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Secunderabad

Captain again

Ravindra Jadeja handing over captaincy back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a retrograde step. Dhoni may play the game for another year or so and the CSK would have to scout for a captain again. Moreover, expecting Dhoni to turn the team’s fortunes around when it is precariously placed at the bottom, would be a tall order. A team which was considered a role model, now looks out of place.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai