Letters to the Editor — May 2, 2020

India as one

The spirit of the ruling dispensation’s advocacy to people to display their unity by clapping and lighting candles should be ubiquitous in all areas of political management especially when it comes to promoting brotherhood among people of different religions (Editorial, “Religion and freedom”. May 1). The government is still in no mood to review its much protested pieces of legislation such as the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that have the potential to deepen the divisions within the country. It is imperative for the ruling establishment in the post-novel corona scenario to keep all Indians united in every way possible in order to effectively and expeditiously recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic — probably in a changed global environment too. Even during the pandemic fight, it is distressing to see politicians in power not doing enough to contain the communal virus set free by fanatics to promote hatred against a particular religion. The politicians at the helm should go beyond symbolism in establishing a united India by shedding a religion-selective approach lest the adverse remarks of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom against India gain more credence (Inside pages, April 29, 2020).

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Getting home

The plight of migrant labourers across India during the extended lockdown is distressing with several of them now walking several hundred kilometres back home, and for days on end (Inside pages, Picture combo – “Homeward bound”, May 1). The respective States where such migrant labourers are working to earn their daily bread should unhesitatingly arrange for their quick and safe return home. The situation is only getting from bad to worse. The desperation on the faces of the workers is evident.

Muringatherry R. Jayanthy,

Mumbai

GI tag for candy

The report, “Kovilpatti kadalai mittai gets GI tag” (Tamil Nadu, May 1), is a source of happiness. The rich ingredients in this all-natural gift are the sweet water of the great Thamirabharani, groundnuts and traditional, organic and special jaggery prepared in an oven (veragu aduppu). The legal protection for this sweet, the Palani Panchamirtham and Tirupati laddu will ensure healthy and tasty treats in the days to come.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Sporting legend

Chuni Goswami, 82, was one of India’s all-time great footballers who, along with the P.K. Banerjee and Tulsidas Balram formed a trio that could weave circles around the opposition and score goals with ease (‘Sport’ page, “Football legend Chuni Goswami passes away”, May 1). He was one of the many stalwarts who turned out in Mohun Bagan colours for years and entertained thousands. Indian football lost one of its finest ambassadors when P.K. Banerjee passed away. Now with Chuni Goswami too bidding adieu, the sport is even more poorer.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru