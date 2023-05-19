Letters to The Editor — May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 18, 2023 11:05 pm IST

Buying time

The “reluctance” of the Securities and Exchange Board of India to investigate the goings-on in the Adani Group of companies is evident in the manner in which SEBI has asked for an extension in order to complete the investigation (Page 1, May 18). This only creates the perception that had the higher judiciary not stepped in, there would not have been any investigation. The ‘excuse’ of the ‘complexity of the case’ does not convince anybody. Ideally, SEBI should have started the investigation as soon as the Hindenburg report was put out. Unless the higher judiciary cracks the whip, this investigation could fizzle out.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

It is least surprising that the higher judiciary has granted an extension to SEBI. However, the voluminous information put out so far by various agencies does not give a true picture about the goings-on in the Group. We deserve to know the complete truth.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Palliative care

There is truth in the statement that Kerala has far better coverage than other States in India, as far as palliative care is concerned (Opinion page, “Kerala: an exemplary story in palliative care”, May 18). However, enough doctors should be appointed to fulfil the purpose of taking care of palliative care alone, and not as an additional duty along with other medical responsibilities.

Elizabeth Varghese,

Thrikkakkara, Kochi, Kerala

Test cricket

T20 cricket has indeed had a significant influence on the playing style of batsmen in Test matches (Opinion page – ‘Data point’, May 18). Batsmen have lost their ability to stay at the wicket in Test cricket and this can be attributed to the changing dynamics of the game. It is important to note that present-day bowlers are not solely responsible for the outcome of Test matches as our past bowlers were equally skilled with a variety of variations and strategies. On the topic of ODIs, I believe they are now less favoured by cricket lovers, with a decline in the number of matches played each year. Despite the changes, Test cricket still holds its charm and relevance. It remains the pinnacle of the sport, challenging players’ skills, temperament and endurance.

Lalgudi Muralidharan,

Lalgudi, Tamil Nadu

