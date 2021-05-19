Letters to the Editor — May 19, 2021

CBI action

It is unfortunate that just when the administrative machinery has begun to roll in West Bengal, spokes are being put in the State government’s wheel (Page 1, “Two TMC Ministers among four held by CBI in Narada scam”, May 18).

It is mysterious how an old case bundle pertaining to alleged criminal offences by a few prominent political leaders in the TMC has suddenly found importance. Nothing barred the premier investigation agency to undertake this exercise all this while. The timing only strengthens the perception of political vendetta after the election loss and derailing governance than in taking a long-pending criminal case to its logical end. Similarly, it does not behove the status of a seasoned politician like Mamata Banerjee to barge into the premises of the CBI and create an unpleasant scene when avenues are available to express dissent and displeasure.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The selective arrests are surprising. The brazen acts of omission and commission by the central agency while dealing with a case, and its differential treatment of the accused not only hurt the credibility of the institution but also the fate of the case itself. It would be a disservice to the nation if a responsible investigation agency is bowing to pressure. If political influence is evident in its call of duty, only god can save it from falling from grace of the people.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Stopping the wave here

Now that the COVID-19 virus has entered rural India, there is a need for remedial action before this wave turns into a tsunami. The main requirement is to stop the spread of the virus through contact with positive cases. In many villages, families live in congested households, making it almost impossible to arrange for home isolation. It is imperative that makeshift isolation centres be put up by the panchayats, which can serve clusters of villages. All suspected cases should be moved to these centres immediately on detection and given medical aid. These centres can be financed by various bodies under the watch of the local MLAs or MPs. These can be manned by nurses of primary health centres and also assisted by family members.

Nitesh Mandwariya,

Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh