Letters to The Editor — May 18, 2024

An illegality

The Supreme Court of India, by invalidating the arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, a senior journalist, under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on the ground that he was not informed immediately of the reasons for his arrest has rightly reinforced the sacrosanct principles of law. It was in breach of Article 22 of the Constitution and it is surprising that the Magistrate Court and the Delhi High Court upheld this illegality. The top court should not have omitted to impose costs as it was a constitutional omission by the agency. In future, if persons are arrested in violation of due process, courts should impose costs and action should be taken against erring officials. It is also time that the UAPA is removed from the statute books. The right to speech is a precious right and the freedom of speech should be safeguarded.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Peerless footballer

The decision of ace footballer and former captain of the Indian team, Sunil Chhetri, to hang up his boots will bring down the curtain on the illustrious career of one of the finest footballers India has produced. (‘Sport’ page, May 17). Chhetri was a delight to watch as he wove circles around the rival defence and scored goals, at times from unconceivable angles. India has been blessed with great talent in football. There is hardly any doubt that Chhetri deserves a place in this pantheon of all time greats of the game.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru