Letters to The Editor — May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Court on ED inquiry

It is appropriate to mention here that the perpetrators of any sort of crime in India understand that most of the time, only strong-arm tactics are what can get the truth out — as the popular Hindi saying goes, “Seedhee unglee se ghee nahin nikaltee”. At the same time, it is also true that the law-enforcing agencies perform their duties selectively at their master’s bidding. This should not happen, and is exactly what the Supreme Court wants to highlight (Page 1, “Don’t create atmosphere of fear, court cautions ED”, May 17).

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

AI’s impact

In a recent survey in the United States, a significant number of people (61%) expressed negative views about Artificial Intelligence (AI) for various reasons. There is some fear that AI could lead to job losses and a decrease in employment opportunities. Concerns regarding privacy and security have also emerged as AI systems handle personal data. The lack of transparency in AI decision-making processes raises questions about accountability. Scepticism arises due to biases in training data that can result in discriminatory outcomes. Ethical concerns are being raised over the potential use of AI in weapons or decision-making scenarios. India must take note of such views.

A. Mohamed Kani,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

A blank screen

The reason given by the Tamil Nadu government, that the screening of the film, The Kerala Story, was stopped “owing to reasons including poor audience response”, and consequently was withdrawn voluntarily by theatre owners themselves, has to be taken with a sack of salt. Any film, novel or play that finds itself courting controversy will evoke the curiosity of the audience. It is obvious and quite safe to conclude that politics has played its hand in the film’s “disappearance” from theatres in Tamil Nadu.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Part and parcel of Chennai

Sport has the intrinsic ability to create relationships. Think of some of the most familiar ones: Roger Federer and Wimbledon as well as Rafael Nadal and the French Open. And one such relationship that has defined the Indian Premier League ever since its introduction has been Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (‘Sport’ page, May 16). No cricketer in the history of IPL has mattered so much to a particular franchise as much as Dhoni has to CSK. There can never be any question about his legacy with CSK regardless of when he chooses to retire.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai