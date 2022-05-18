Letters to the Editor — May 18, 2022

‘Issue’ in Varanasi

Our country was divided on the basis of religion. The Places of Worship Act, 1991, was brought in to ensure that religion does not become the basis for further conflicts in the country. However, the Gyanvapi Mosque issue is in danger of being added to the long list of religious disputes which have surfaced in recent years. Do these issues actually exist or are we being forced to believe that they do exist? Can we ever achieve peace by keeping alive the issue on the basis of which we were divided? An ordinary citizen is time and again reminded that India has a rich history. Does ‘rich in history’ mean many versions of history? Only a strong verdict by the judiciary can help resolve the dilemmas of our countrymen.

Jyoti,

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Is it not criminal to be frittering away the nation’s precious time and energy on issues such as the one in Varanasi at a time when a majority of people are in fear of the pandemic returning and who are also struggling in the wake of mounting inflation? The judiciary must stop the games of polarising forces and end the controversy forthwith.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Looking for the past in the present is a delicate operation. What exactly are we looking for that is not already known to us? Do we in India not know that ours is a layered history, and that those who profess the ‘Hindu’ faith today remain the majority, and have acknowledged, accommodated and assimilated what this civilisation has wisely identified as the essential elements of all other faiths and beliefs? What lies beyond religious labels is common sense and goodwill.

Vasantha Surya,

Bengaluru

For women’s rights

In the split verdict by the Delhi High Court, on the exception to Section 375 IPC, it is the stand by Justice Rajiv Shakdher that has the potential to become the Magna Carta in the chapter of women’s rights, if upheld by the Supreme Court. Criminalising marital rape will continue to be debatable but with the inputs of Justice Shakdher, a beginning has to be made in the advancement of women’s rights after marriage.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Mylapore murder

The gripping case of the grisly murder in Chennai, of a senior citizen couple immediately upon their return from the United States, is chilling. It is to the credit of the Chennai police that the case was solved in just hours. Perhaps the case is a wake-up call as far as revamping security arrangements for residences are concerned. Welfare associations need to consult the police.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai