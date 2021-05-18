Letters to the Editor — May 18, 2021

Gaza crisis

The statement of the Israeli Prime Minister (Page 1, May 17) on the Gaza operations, that Israel was “still in the midst of this operation, it is still not over and will continue as long as necessary” is vicious. There are many solutions rather than resorting to flattening the area with weapons. Issues such as human rights seem to be falling on deaf ears. Sense must prevail.

Urvashi Chauhan,

Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Minister’s remarks

In the report, “‘Demand for freeing temples from HR&CE dept. is nonsense’,” (Tamil Nadu, May 15), — Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan has strongly objected to freeing temples from the HR&CE, criticising Isha Yoga Centre founder Jaggi Vasudev in the process. I belong to the Ramnad royal family where our samasthanam controls 56 temples in and around our home town, Ramnad, Tamil Nadu. While my niece is the chairman of the board, control still rests with the HR&CE and there is little she can contribute. Freeing temples from the government and putting together a board consisting of the family concerned and local persons of eminence will go a long way in preserving the temples. A visit to some temples will reveal the dismal state they are in. Mr. Thiagarajan should try taking over minority religious places, thereby being fair to all. Why the bias?

R.S.R. Ramprasad,

Chennai

One wonders how the yoga centre founder who has elevated himself as a spiritual master has any locus standi in this matter. One also needs to contrast the Isha establishment, akin to a money-spinner, with ashrams at Anaikatti and at Anaimalai, near Coimbatore, which exude spiritualism and service. The government must consider checking ‘spiritual establishments’ which control vast resources, acquired through public funds.

R. Nagarajan,

Chennai

It has only been a few days since the DMK government has taken charge of the State and many of us wish that Mr. Thiagarajan concentrates instead on the pandemic and the state of finances in Tamil Nadu.

D. Loganathan,

Chennai